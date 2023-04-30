Citadel's Stanley Tucci Opens Up About Brutal Cancer Treatment

Nobody would accuse Amazon Prime Video's new series, "Citadel," of being extremely original. It's a story following secret agents working for an independent organization not run by the government (similar to "Kingsman: The Secret Service"), involving agents who have lost their memory and have to rediscover their spy past (Jason Bourne anyone?) and working to stop an evil organization from retrieving the nuclear codes for all nuclear weapons in existence (pretty straightforward spy plot). Still, the surprisingly enjoyable series has one very good thing going for it: Stanley Tucci.

While Richard Madden ("Game of Thrones," "The Bodyguard") and Priyanka Chopra ("Quantico," "Baywatch") hold the fort as the two spies realize their dormant skills, Tucci appears as Bernard Orlick — a combination of James Bond's M and Q — both assigning their mission and providing them with the fun tech that every spy should have. When you have the kind of talent that Tucci brings to any project, you don't need a ton of originality to make it enjoyable to watch, especially with the Russo Brothers ("Avengers: Endgame") at the helm.

But Tucci has come a long way in his health journey in order to portray this action role, as he opened up to Willie Geist on an episode of "Sunday Sitdown." After being diagnosed with oral cancer in 2017, the actor — who is now cancer free — recalled that his struggle was "brutal" and "awful" and that he was "completely terrified."