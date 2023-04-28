A Fantastic Four Hero Is Becoming Marvel's Next Venom

Contains spoilers for "What If ... ? Dark: Venom" #1

Ben Grimm is about to become Marvel's newest Venom host, as the Fantastic Four hero will bond with the symbiote in a brand new "What If ... ?" one-shot.

Marvel Comics is bringing back its "What If ... ?" imprint, which tells major storylines in the Marvel Universe if they had unfolded differently. The new "What If ... ?" line is set to feature new dark spins on classic comic stories, including a tale imagining Spider-Man dying instead of Gwen Stacy from Gerry Conway, Jody Houser, and Ramon Bachs, as well as "What If ... ? Dark: Loki" #1 by Walter Simonson and Scott Eaton, which will imagine Loki wielding Mjolnir and ruling Asgard instead of Thor.

Additionally, Marvel has revealed a new "What If ... ? Dark: Moon Knight" #1 from Erica Schultz and Edgar Salazar imagining what would happen if Marc Spector died and a new god chose someone else to become their avatar, turning them into a new hero called Luminary. The one-shot will focus on Luminary's mission to track down Moon Knight's murderer.

One of the most exciting announcements is "What If ... ? Dark: Venom" #1, which will show an even darker side to Ben Grimm following the events of the iconic crossover, "Secret Wars."