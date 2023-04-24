Dark Loki Wields Mjolnir In Brand-New What If...? Comic

Contains spoilers for "What If...? Dark: Loki" #1 by Marvel Comics

For those wondering what would happen if Loki gained control of Mjolnir and became the new ruler of Asgard, a new "What If...?" tale will explore the dark rule of the trickster god.

Marvel Comics revealed a new one-shot, "What If...? Dark Loki," starring the fan-favorite villain from legendary writer Walter Simonson and penciler Scott Eaton. While details surrounding the upcoming project have been kept relatively quiet, the return of Simonson, who has penned some of the greatest "Thor" stories of all time, is incredibly welcome news. Simonson, whose iconic stories featured Thor being turned into a frog and saw the introduction of the beloved, worthy hero Beta Ray Bill, is taking on a new kind of story in the upcoming "What If...?" realm. Simonson will return to the world of Thor he once spearheaded, but with a new twist.

Marvel Comics

Instead of the God of Thunder ruling over Asgard, the realm will be led by Loki. And it's likely his rule will descend the realm into chaos, as cover art from Simonson features a Mjolnir-wielding Loki standing in front of the demonic Surtur, who has broken free and attacked Asgard. Simsonson's creation, the Midgard Serpent, also appears on the cover art. Given his untrustworthy history, Loki may be leading the villains just as much as he's leading the attack against them.