Dream Casting The Twilight Reboot Series - Looper Staff Picks

It is a truth universally acknowledged that, when presented with potentially creating an exciting new project that would naturally gain a following, Hollywood would always, always prefer to return to an existing IP to scrape the bottom of the barrel, milk it for whatever it's worth, or whatever metaphor you want to use here. Put simply: for every "Yellowjackets," there's a "Rise of Skywalker."

This is all to say that on the heels of the announcement that "Harry Potter" will get its own series despite the fact that it already spawned a film franchise, "Twilight" got in on the fun. Yes, a "Twilight" TV adaptation is on the way, for some reason — see you soon, small-screen "Hunger Games!" — which means that this reboot will have to find new actors to play Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, since there's absolutely zero way Kristen Stewart or Robert Pattinson would or could return to the roles.

That's to say nothing of the (sometimes literal) murderer's row of other vampires, the series' pack of werewolves, and also, the boring humans like Bella's dad. Lucky for you, the Looper staff is here to fancast the "Twilight" TV adaptation — and our picks might surprise you. (Especially our dream Renesmee, but we'll get to later.)