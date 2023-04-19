Twilight Is Getting Rebooted As A TV Series, But Where Is A Mystery

Last week, news broke that HBO (or, rather, Max) was developing a "Harry Potter" series with multiple seasons planned over the course of ten years with a brand new cast, as well as a very controversial author attached as an executive producer — and fans are not impressed with the idea. Namely, many fans wish that studios would focus on original ideas instead of rebooting old ones.

To add fuel to the fire that is the reboot/revival conversation, The Hollywood Reporter has just reported that the next franchise getting the reboot treatment is none other than Twilight, and a television series is in development via Lionsgate Television.

As we all know, the book series by Stephanie Meyer was adapted into five films between 2008 and 2012, beginning with "Twilight" and wrapping up with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2," all distributed by Summit Entertainment (which is owned by Lionsgate). The films launched the careers of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, both of whom are now highly sought-after actors.

As for the new series, there are still many details that are still a mystery.