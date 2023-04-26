Love Is Blind S4 Reunion: Natalie Feels Vanessa Lachey's Baby Talk Went Too Far

Vanessa Lachey isn't exactly pulling in glowing reviews for her performance in the "Love is Blind" Season 4 reunion. Fans have taken issue with the reality host for multiple reasons and have even launched a Change.org petition demanding the ousting of her and her husband Nick Lachey. Though the petition cites incidents dating back to before Season 4, it's apparently the host's most recent comments about a "Love is Blind" baby that have sent fans over the edge. In fact, even "Love is Blind" alum Natalie Lee acknowledged that Lachey possibly went too far.

On her podcast "Out of the Pods" (which she co-hosts with Deepti Vempati), Lee addressed Lachey's decision to ask the couples which one would give viewers a "Love is Blind" baby. "I do agree that's really inappropriate to ask, especially in this day and age when there are couples who don't want to have kids or can't have kids," said Lee. "I couldn't tell if it was a subject that was being pushed by Vanessa or just the show itself."

However, Lee was generally supportive of Lachey's performance and suggested that fans may have just been piling on her. And she wasn't the only "Love is Blind" alum to do so.