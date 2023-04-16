Love Is Blind Season 4: Netflix Fumbles Live Reunion And Fans Are Losing It

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the situation; this "Love is Blind" reunion was pretty hotly anticipated, and Netflix obviously dropped the ball. Taylor Swift fans who tried to get tickets to the Eras Tour definitely understand — when a company promotes a huge event when they're clearly unprepared, it can be incredibly infuriating. Beyond that, April 16 happened to be a very busy night for TV. Not only is "Succession" continuing its final season, but HBO's "Barry" launched its on final season on the same day.

Writer @gibsonoma Tweeted, "I can't wait to one day tell my kids about the night we all waited over an hour for the "Love Is Blind" season 4 reunion to start only to then just watch the new episode of "Succession" instead when the live stream just never started," and @trinawatters posted a photo of old-school Netflix DVD envelopes, quipping, "Netflix resorting back to mailing out DVD copies of the LIVE reunion." Podcast host @theashleyray got right to the point: "so the love is blind reunion is broken for everyone and we didn't even ask for it to be live?!?!"

Netflix had their own explanation, however flimsy. At 9:29 P.M. EST, they tweeted, "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry." Clearly, fans will have to wait a bit for the reunion... or until Monday, at the very least.