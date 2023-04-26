Next Goal Wins Trailer: Taika Waititi's Soccer Flick Puts Michael Fassbender In The Spotlight

With the goalpost clearing, net-smashing success of Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," it might just be the perfect time to release another feel-good soccer comedy about a coach taking over as the new leader of a struggling team. No doubt, that's precisely what Taika Waititi is betting on with his latest film, "Next Goal Wins."

Charting the true story behind the infamous losing streak of the team from American Samoa during the early '00s, "Next Goal Wins" follows disgraced coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) as he takes on the hefty job of trying to turn the worst team in the league into something of a respectable representation of the game he loves.

Following in the footsteps of the many underdog sports comedies that have come before it, "Next Goal Wins" will have to bring big laughs if it wants to best some of the all-time greats. However, considering Waititi's comedic efforts in the past, which include knockouts like "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Jojo Rabbit," there's unlikely to be anyone better suited for the job.