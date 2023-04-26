Next Goal Wins Trailer: Taika Waititi's Soccer Flick Puts Michael Fassbender In The Spotlight
With the goalpost clearing, net-smashing success of Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," it might just be the perfect time to release another feel-good soccer comedy about a coach taking over as the new leader of a struggling team. No doubt, that's precisely what Taika Waititi is betting on with his latest film, "Next Goal Wins."
Charting the true story behind the infamous losing streak of the team from American Samoa during the early '00s, "Next Goal Wins" follows disgraced coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) as he takes on the hefty job of trying to turn the worst team in the league into something of a respectable representation of the game he loves.
Following in the footsteps of the many underdog sports comedies that have come before it, "Next Goal Wins" will have to bring big laughs if it wants to best some of the all-time greats. However, considering Waititi's comedic efforts in the past, which include knockouts like "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Jojo Rabbit," there's unlikely to be anyone better suited for the job.
Next Goal Wins could be the hit that Fassbender and Waititi need
While Michael Fassbender has been on a bit of a losing streak himself, with his last two films "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" and "The Snowman" having been reviled by critics and audiences alike, "Next Goal Wins" could also be the project that puts the renowned actor back on track.
Being that Taika Waititi is also coming off of a bit of a loss with "Thor: Love and Thunder," which disappointed a lot of MCU fans, it looks like life is imitating art a bit when it comes to the success of "Next Goal Wins." With a strong supporting cast that includes Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Will Arnett, Elisabeth Moss, and Rhys Darby, there are plenty of factors that make it appear that this could be a comeback for Fassbender and Waititi as well.
In fact, considering the release date for the film, November 17th, 2023, Searchlight Pictures might even be betting on "Next Goal Wins" as an early Oscar contender. Either way, the film looks like the kind of feel-good story that audiences are craving in the current climate of daily bad news.