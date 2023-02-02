Thor: Love And Thunder Is Actually Worse When You Watch It From Korg's Perspective

Taika Waititi's latest MCU "Thor" tries to Thor more than any movie has Thorred before. Yet, unlike its predecessor, it falls flat on the floor. Per its Tomatometer score, the film's tug-of-war between Gorr and Thor doesn't add much to the lore, and while it's not enough of a bore to cause an uproar, watching it can be a chore. Therefore, Waititi might be shown the door instead of scoring an encore.

Semi-rhyming rants aside, "Thor: Love and Thunder" kind of sucks, yeah? Rotten Tomatoes critics legitimately consider it the second-worst MCU movie ever made (sorry, "Eternals," you're still the pits), ranking it below turduckens like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Thor: The Dark World." And losing to "The Dark World" is more than enough to warrant a long, hard look in the mirror, especially since "Thor: Ragnarok" sits solidly among the MCU's top five critical darlings. It's all very strange, because regardless of how you feel about Waititi's signature style, he's objectively not bad at his craft, and has the Oscar to prove it. Knowing this, it's easy to wonder what happened to make "Love and Thunder" ... well, that.

Surely, we've misunderstood something here. Maybe the movie is not meant to be watched like an ordinary film. It starts and ends with Korg (Waititi) telling a story to a bunch of kids, right? Maybe that's the key to making "Love and Thunder" great — we just need to rewatch it as a story that's told entirely from Korg's viewpoint. That seems to make sense.

Yeah ... nah. Turns out, watching "Thor: Love and Thunder" from Korg's perspective actually manages to make the movie even worse. Here's how.