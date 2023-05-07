Barry's Reality-Shattering Cutaways Make Season 4 An Intriguing Puzzle To Piece Together

With the arrival of Season 4 of "Barry," the acclaimed comedy-drama is giving its final bow. However, far from resting on its laurels, the series is going big with its central characters for their closing act, putting Barry (Bill Hader) and the others into radically different scenarios than they're used to and changing up their goals and character motivations substantially along the way.

While Barry languishes in prison, though, the HBO series has broken free from the constraints of space and time. Interspersed seemingly at random in the latest episodes of the show are eerie cutaways that seamlessly blend in with what is happening in a scene until they clearly show that they're not taking place in the same reality.

Or are they?

By the end of Season 4, Episode 4 ("It Takes a Psycho"), fans finally have a window into understanding these odd "Barry" scenes, and it appears to be that they take place in the future after Barry and Sally (Sarah Goldberg) have escaped into witness protection and been relocated. Still, with things in this future appearing a little bit too ideal for a show like this, it could turn out that there's more to these scenes than meets the eye.