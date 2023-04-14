Barry Season 4 Follows A Harmful Prison Trope, And Future Antihero Shows Need To Avoid It

Slammer. Hoosegow. The box. Upstate. The prison system looms large over the American imagination, as evinced by the wide variety of synonyms and euphemisms used to invoke it. As well it should, since the United States incarcerates a higher percentage of its population than China, Iran, or even North Korea. Though home to only five percent of the world's population, the United States accounts for a quarter of its imprisonments.

Nowhere is our national fixation on the carceral system more visible than on television. Police procedurals air by the dozens, and even when a show is not explicitly about them, cops always seem to lurk about the periphery, implying — by their presence — the threat of incarceration. Prison is the background radiation of American culture.

That's certainly true of "Barry," a show in which cops have played a key role from the get-go. Their presence is fair enough, since Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) is a seasoned assassin who's been doing an awful lot of murdering between his acting lessons. But with Season 4 of "Barry," the final chapter in Bill Hader and Alec Berg's HBO antihero dramedy, the titular hitman-cum-actor is now behind bars, having been arrested in the Season 3 finale for the murder of a police officer committed in Season 1.

On its own, Barry's imprisonment would be of little note. But taken together with several other dark, antihero comedies, such as "Better Call Saul" and "BoJack Horseman," that have turned to prison as a remedy in their final seasons, it becomes part of a disturbing trend that perpetuates harmful ideas about our criminal justice system and makes for unimaginative TV, that restricts the limits of our collective capacity to envision a better future.