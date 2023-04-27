Why Stanley Tucci Thinks Shadow Organizations (Like Those In Citadel) Actually Exist - Exclusive

While Stanley Tucci is playing a key member of a fictional shadow organization fighting for the greater good around the globe in the new Amazon Prime spy series "Citadel," the Oscar-nominated actor has no doubts that such covert operations are lurking in the shadows in real life.

"I think there are so many organizations that exist that we don't know about that are orchestrating things behind the scenes for whatever reasons," Tucci told Looper in an exclusive interview. "[There are] maybe some for good, probably most not for good."

In the series, which makes its two-episode debut on Amazon Prime on Friday, April 28, Tucci plays Bernard Orlick, an operative who guides key agents Nadia Sihn (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden) on their mission for the spy organization Citadel. But when an operation targeting the deadly worldwide syndicate Manticore goes horribly awry, Citadel falls, and Nadia's and Mason's memories are erased for their protection. Eight years after the event, Bernard locates his former colleagues with the chance to restore their memories — as well a chance to join the fight once again against Manticore — which is as big a threat to the world as it has ever been.

Tucci told Looper that the idea of such shadow organizations existing is "very disconcerting — especially nowadays."

"With technology ever-changing and becoming more and more sophisticated, I would imagine they'd be able to use those tools to their advantages," Tucci observed.