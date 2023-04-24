Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Joe Russo Debrief The Mission Behind Their Spy Series Citadel - Exclusive Interview

After starring in a string of films in her home country of India from 2001 to 2014, Priyanka Chopra Jonas ventured to Hollywood in 2015 to score her breakthrough American role in the ABC crime drama "Quantico." Now, five years after Chopra Jonas wrapped up her acclaimed role as mysterious FBI recruit Alex Parrish, the actor has embarked on another thrilling mission, under the auspices of blockbuster filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo in the intense new spy drama "Citadel."

The Russo brothers are two of the creative forces behind "Citadel," which debuts on April 28 on Amazon Prime. In the series — created by David Weil — Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden star as Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, two key members of the global international spy organization Citadel. A shadow organization that protects the safety of people worldwide and is more powerful than the CIA and FBI, Citadel is on the brink of survival after nearly being destroyed by the powerful global crime syndicate Manticore, led by the cold and calculating Dahlia Archer (Lesley Manville).

Eight years after narrowly escaping death in the mission that led to Citadel's fall, both Nadia and Mason are leading seemingly normal lives until their fellow spy, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), approaches Mason with the shocking truth: Upon their rescue from the botched mission, Mason's and Nadia's memories were erased and they were each given new lives and identities. After Bernard presents them with the means to restore their memories, however, Mason and Nadia are pulled back into the organization, where they will have to not only face Manticore again but confront their deeply personal past together.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Joe Russo detail the physical rigors that went into the making of "Citadel," and both contemplate the Russo brothers' possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the massive success of their "Avengers" films.