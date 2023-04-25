Stanley Tucci Takes Us Undercover To Detail His Work On The Intense Spy Series Citadel - Exclusive Interview

Prolific actor Stanley Tucci has been on many screen adventures in his lifetime, having amassed nearly 140 films and television series since his career kicked off in 1985. And while Tucci has been prominently featured in such films as "Big Night," "The Devil Wears Prada," "Captain America: The First Avenger," "Beauty and the Beast," and all four films in the "Hunger Games" saga, his latest role finds the actor operating deep undercover.

After all, a low profile is required of Tucci when he stars as someone like Bernard Orlick, a key member of the powerful global spy agency in "Citadel," which debuts on April 28 on Amazon Prime. The first episode of the series begins eight years in the past, when Citadel — an agency created to protect citizens all over the globe — is nearly destroyed by the malevolent worldwide crime syndicate Manticore.

Two of Citadel's top agents — Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden) — are thought to have perished in the failed operation involving Manticore, but they miraculously survive. Instead of being plugged back into service for the agency, however, Nadia's and Mason's memories are wiped clean and they are each given new lives and identities. Bernard knows of both Nadia's and Mason's locations, though, and holds the ability for each of them to get their memories back as Citadel tries to thwart Manticore's plans to plunge the world into chaos.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Tucci talks about working with "Avengers" filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, who are executive producers on "Citadel," and gives his opinion about the existence of deep-state international organizations in real life. Tucci also contemplates whether he'd want to learn if he was a spy in the past and more.