The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Breakdown, Small Details, And Big Reveals

"The Witcher" Season 2 saw Ciri hang out in Kaer Morhen, where she learned how to become a noble warrior like the witchers of the School of the Wolf. The training entailed her being forced to avoid swinging pendulums and overcome all sorts of hurdles in an effort to become resilient and strong. However, that's kids' stuff compared to being at the center of a Continent-wide hunt that brings out the most formidable killers around.

The upcoming season of "The Witcher" is going to be eventful for Ciri, and that's putting it mildly. Every mage, monarch, and monster of the Continent is out to capture her, and she'll only be able to hide for so long before she has to face these demons. One of the storylines will also see her become separated from her guardians, which is evident in the latest trailer. The Continent is a nasty world at the best of times, let alone when the Wild Hunt is taking place — chances are she'll encounter trouble at every corner. That said, the perilous ordeals will allow Ciri to get some proper combat experience, but will she be able to learn as she goes?

Toward the end of the trailer, we see Yennefer, Geralt, and Ciri wandering around n the dark, completely separated from each other. The threat of danger looms large and it's clear that something's about to go down. It's merely a hint of what's to come, but Ciri being on her own indicates that she's going to have to put that training to good use sooner rather than later. Geralt and Yennefer will undoubtedly lend a hand, but Ciri will need to come into her own if she's going to survive.