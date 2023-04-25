The Witcher Season 3 Trailer Showcases Henry Cavill's Franchise Swan Song

Season 3 of "The Witcher" will follow the "Time of Contempt" book — the fourth in the series, which follows the break up of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. We see hints of this play out in the new trailer, and it looks like the new season might be the darkest yet. Returning for "The Witcher" Season 3 is Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. This will be Cavill's last go as the Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over the role for Season 4.

The Season 2 finale revealed that Ciri's father, Duny (Bart Edwards,) is actually Emperor Emhyr, and we're set to see his quest to take over the Continent in Season 3. This is teased in the brand new trailer, which is full of some of the intricate fighting sequences "The Witcher" has become known for.