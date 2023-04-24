Who Plays Sinh Thach In Netflix's A Tourist's Guide To Love?

The Netflix romantic comedy "A Tourist's Guide to Love" has stolen the hearts of subscribers, and those that enjoyed the humorous, heartfelt feature starring Rachel Leigh Cook may be hoping to find out who played her character Amanda Riley's love interest Sinh Thach.

Set in some of the most beautiful and exotic locales that Vietnam has to offer, alongside genuinely positive Vietnamese representation, the motion picture's story of a travel industry professional learning to live a more spontaneous lifestyle — thanks to the enticing efforts of her tour guide Sinh Thach — resonated rather well with viewers on the streamer. It turns out that watching the pair come together over the course of the film's 96-minute runtime has helped "A Tourist's Guide to Love" top the charts, and fans can't stop gushing over the adorable onscreen romance, especially the identity of one half of the onscreen couple.

The real-life person who won over Cook's character's affections in the movie, as it happens, is actor Scott Ly, and while he most certainly isn't a household name, given his credits and turn in the worldly rom-com, Ly has most certainly made an impact where it counts. The actor has been adding credits to this filmography since 2006, appearing in shows such as "Bones," "Criminal Minds," "Animal Kingdom," "The Young and the Restless," and "FBI: Most Wanted."