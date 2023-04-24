Netflix Viewers Praise A Tourist's Guide To Love For Its Vietnamese Representation

You can find more than one Rachael Leigh Cook romantic comedy on Netflix these days, and her latest movie has garnered praise from viewers for its Vietnamese representation.

"A Tourist's Guide to Love" stars Cook as a travel industry professional named Amanda who decides to use a work trip as a fresh start after her long-term relationship ends. Once in Vietnam, Amanda meets her charming tour guide, Sinh (Scott Ly), who encourages her to embrace spontaneity. Though the film falls victim to all of the classic rom-com clichés — like a proposal gone awry, and an unexpected love triangle — there's one thing that everybody is praising: viewers love that Amanda has a Southeast Asian love interest.

Over on Reddit, u/RLB210 explained it straightforwardly: "A movie about a WF traveling to Asia and falling in love with an attractive proud Asian male will soon be the #1 movie on the world's largest streaming service with 52% female user base." They continued, "This is also great positive southeast Asian male representation, something we haven't seen."

Beyond the romance, the audience appreciates that the movie features positive representations of Vietnamese culture. "Vietnam is also portrayed very well and respectfully which is a nice change to how the Western media usually portray Asian countries. Altogether, I consider it a decent effort and a solid win in the continuance of achieving positive AM representation," wrote Reddit user u/Striking_Impress8077.

That's a win-win, for sure. Nonetheless, while the film may have some great qualities, most viewers do agree that "A Tourist's Guide to Love" is nothing to write home about.