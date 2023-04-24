Kid Cudi And Sam Levinson Will Join Forces Against The Undead In Upcoming Zombie Comedy Hell Naw

Scott Mescudi, better known as the rapper Kid Cudi, has officially been announced as starring in "Hell Naw," a new horror flick from Sony Pictures produced by "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and written by sibling comedy duo Keith and Kenny Lucas. The film will take place during Paris Fashion Week, prominently features zombies, and is a blend of action, horror, and comedy genres. The Lucas brothers are still in early development on the script, and details regarding the plot remain scant.

Mescudi says that the zombie flick has been in the works for a half-decade. "I've been wanting to get into this world creating my own stories for a long time and now," he explains, "and after years of working it out in my head, it's finally happening. Sam, The Lucas Bros and myself have really crafted a tale we feel everyone who's a fan of horror and comedy will enjoy. You will laugh, oh yes you will, but the horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise."

"Hell Naw" is a collaboration between Mescudi and his Mad Solar company with Levinson's Little Lamb banner. Also attached to produce are BRON and H. Wood Films.