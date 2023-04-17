Sonic The Hedgehog Spin-Off Knuckles Adds Kid Cudi And More

Although it's well known that most video game movies have historically fallen flat on their face, Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" smashed that narrative when it rocketed into theaters back in 2020 — achieving an incredible amount of box office success and earning surprisingly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film's unprecedented success spawned a 2022 sequel titled "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," which shattered box office records and introduced audiences to Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba), one of the most beloved characters from the entire "Sonic" video game franchise.

Now, this iconic red echidna is getting his very own spin-off series on Paramount+, one which is set to feature some of the most prolific celebrities and voice actors in all of Hollywood. As reported by Deadline, the upcoming Paramount+ series "Knuckles" will not only see Idris Elba returning as the titular villain-turned-antihero, but will also star the likes of actor and musician Scott Mescudi (also known as Kid Cudi), "The Righteous Gemstones" star Edi Patterson, comedian Ellie Taylor, and Julian Barrett.

Other additions to the cast include Adam Pally and Tika Sumpter (reprising their roles as Wade Whipple and Maddie, respectively), as well as Rory McCann, most well-known for his role as Sandor Clegane in HBO's "Game of Thrones." The cast of "Knuckles" is packed with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and fans of the franchise ought to be excited to see how all of these talented voices impact the series moving forward.