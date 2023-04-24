A New Doom Movie Should Embrace The R-Rated Heavy Metal Apocalypse Of The Games

The renaissance of video game adaptations is here at last. Between the acclaimed success of HBO's "The Last of Us," and Nintendo and Illumination's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" breaking box office records, Hollywood is finally learning that the ticket to pleasing fans and bringing in new audiences is to stay true to the unique spirit of the source material, rather than trying to cut it to pieces and jam it into a formulaic box. However, if there's one video game property where cutting something into pieces is, well... the nature of the beast, it's "Doom." And after two failed efforts to bring the classic id Software franchise to screen, it's time for a "Doom" movie that understands the chainsaw-revving, blood-spurting nature of the games.

Both of the previous two "Doom" movies seemed scared of the material they were adapting. Instead, a new film should hew closer to what makes the games such a BFG-level blast in the first place. What would this look like? The key is to look at what happened in the games themselves, which experimented with survival horror in "Doom 3" before plunging headfirst into bloody action with the 2016 reboot. That game, as well as its sequel, "Doom Eternal," wisely flipped the script by making the Doom Slayer the most terrifying thing in Hell, just as he was in the first two 1990s games.

That's what a "Doom" movie needs to do: stop trying to be a moody horror film, ditch the forgettable space marine crews for the Doomguy we all want, break out a heavy metal soundtrack, and embrace this Hellish rollercoaster ride for what it's meant to be.