The Duke Nukem Movie Will Only Succeed By Embracing Its Evil Dead Trappings (& Ditching The Outdated Humor)

Video game adaptations are starting to find their groove. HBO's "The Last of Us" series will probably top countless "Best of 2023" lists at the end of the year, and the new "Super Mario Bros." animated movie is doing gangbusters at the box office. After years of console classics being misunderstood by Hollywood, the tide seems to be turning. However, will the upcoming "Duke Nukem" movie please fans of cinema and video games alike?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Legendary Entertainment has tapped "Cobra Kai" creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg to produce a film based on the controversial first-person shooter series. So, that should give us an idea of what type of movie it's going to be. These days, "Duke Nukem" is a punchline in the video game community, mainly as a result of the games becoming more ridiculous as the series progressed. Furthermore, 2011's "Duke Nukem Forever" is the "Chinese Democracy" of video games as it took years to come out and failed to deliver the goods. There is too much fun to be had at the franchise's expense for Hollywood to resist making a goofy movie.

Going goofy is the wrong choice, though. With this material, the filmmakers must resist the urge to make jokes that probably won't be funny. Instead, they should focus on the creepy atmospheric qualities that made 1996's groundbreaking "Duke Nukem 3D" — the game that turned Duke into an icon, and the one everyone actually looks back fondly on — stand the test of time. That game, in fact, is packed full of homages to the "Evil Dead" universe, and the planned "Duke Nukem" movie could learn a lot from how Sam Raimi's iconic horror series balanced its scares and laughter.