Barry Star Anthony Carrigan Geeks Out Over Guillermo Del Toro's Surprise Season 4 Cameo - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "Barry" Season 4, Episode 3 — "You're Charming"

Fans keeping up to date with the fourth and final season of "Barry" were treated to a rare cameo appearance by a filmmaking icon in Episode 3 of the hit HBO dark comedy on Sunday, as Oscar-winning director and producer Guillermo del Toro switched gears and appeared in front of the camera.

In the scene, NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and his personal and professional partner-in-crime, Cristobal Sifuentes (Michael Irby), are finalizing details on a hit they want carried out through the help of a crime lord named Toro. As it turns out, Toro is played by del Toro, who shows up wearing a suit and fedora and holding a cane.

In an exclusive interview with Looper prior to the start of "Barry" Season 4, Carrigan didn't want to mention del Toro by name to avoid spoiling any fun. Still, the two-time Emmy-nominated actor was happy to share the memorable experience of working with the cinematic titan.

"I feel lucky that I was chosen to share the screen with the aforementioned character and a legend of Hollywood," Carrigan said of del Toro. "It's such a rad experience, because one of the things that people will see and know is that he's the coolest, most down-to-earth, and most open-hearted person I've ever come across."

But those attributes weren't the only things Carrigan learned about del Toro. While the scene is set up to be a serious meeting between NoHo Hank, Cristobal, and Toro about an assassination, it turns into hilarious affair as del Toro shows how naturally gifted of a comedian he is. "Oh my God, that scene is so funny. He's so funny," Carrigan enthused. "He knocks it out of the park, and I can't wait [for viewers to see it]. People are going to flip out."