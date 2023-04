Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Barry Star Anthony Carrigan Geeks Out Over Guillermo Del Toro's Surprise Season 4 Cameo - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "Barry" Season 4, Episode 3 — "You're Charming"

Fans keeping up to date with the fourth and final season of "Barry" were treated to a rare cameo appearance by a filmmaking icon in Episode 3 of the hit HBO dark comedy on Sunday, as Oscar-winning director and producer Guillermo del Toro switched gears and appeared in front of the camera.

In the scene, NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and his personal and professional partner-in-crime, Cristobal Sifuentes (Michael Irby), are finalizing details on a hit they want carried out through the help of a crime lord named Toro. As it turns out, Toro is played by del Toro, who shows up wearing a suit and fedora and holding a cane.

In an exclusive interview with Looper prior to the start of "Barry" Season 4, Carrigan didn't want to mention del Toro by name to avoid spoiling any fun. Still, the two-time Emmy-nominated actor was happy to share the memorable experience of working with the cinematic titan.

"I feel lucky that I was chosen to share the screen with the aforementioned character and a legend of Hollywood," Carrigan said of del Toro. "It's such a rad experience, because one of the things that people will see and know is that he's the coolest, most down-to-earth, and most open-hearted person I've ever come across."

But those attributes weren't the only things Carrigan learned about del Toro. While the scene is set up to be a serious meeting between NoHo Hank, Cristobal, and Toro about an assassination, it turns into hilarious affair as del Toro shows how naturally gifted of a comedian he is. "Oh my God, that scene is so funny. He's so funny," Carrigan enthused. "He knocks it out of the park, and I can't wait [for viewers to see it]. People are going to flip out."