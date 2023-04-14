NoHo Hank Actor Anthony Carrigan Details Work With Bill Hader On Barry And A Film Icon's Season 4 Cameo - Exclusive Interview

NoHo Hank and Cristobal are on the edge at the beginning of Season 4, which is understandable with all the tumult they went through at the end of Season 3. They're both paranoid. Maybe Hank is partly delusional, and the tension is definitely affecting their romance. Still, playing that intensity has to be one of the greatest joys of working on "Barry." You must feel like, "Wow, I get to give NoHo Hank even more dimension this season."

For sure. It's cool because each season, progressively, I've gotten a chance to explore a different facet of this character. Even from the very beginning, even if he hadn't changed at all, I was so thrilled to be playing a character that was so different, funny, and out there. But then to explore this different, deeper aspect of who he is, of his psyche, and ultimately things that lend themselves to real pathos and a real dimension of human being — it's the opportunity of a lifetime. All I was trying to do was live up to the writing and be in service of this incredible character.

I'm sure that you've gotten to know Bill Hader well over these past four seasons, and he's shown a lot of range with the dark comedic stuff. But man, Bill goes dark this season.

Yes.

On top of that, you get to see him behind the camera with everything materializing all at once as the actor and the director. Witnessing how Bill is taking the character deeper into the darkness than we've seen before, you must be flabbergasted.

It's insane. Don't get me wrong — the darkness that you see on the screen is not at all matched by the tone on set. Bill as a director is so lighthearted, playful, and excited about what he's working on. It's infectious. When Bill's laughing or when Bill is excited about something, everyone else is excited, too — especially the darker stuff, that's when you have to keep it light and buoyant. But I'm so impressed with how the show manages to strike that tone. It's such a difficult thing to do, but it does it so well. I think it's going to really wow audiences this fourth season [with] how deftly it navigates it.