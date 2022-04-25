Barry's Anthony Carrigan Talks NoHo Hank In Season 3 - Exclusive Interview

Have any Chechens given you their opinions on your character? Are they offended, or are they your biggest fans?

I have not heard from Chechens as of yet. If I do, I hope that it is a very positive and amicable experience. I'm not trying to step on any toes.

So I take it you have not been to Chechnya?

I have not. No, I have not.

Did you do any sort of research for the role or just have fun completely forgoing any concerns about realism and playing the character?

Obviously, it's a fictional story, but I wanted to do my best and be accurate in the ways that I could be. So [I] definitely [watched] a lot of Russian YouTubers — a lot of hours spent down that rabbit hole.

If Hank wasn't a violent crime lord, what do you think he'd be doing?

Well, in Season 2, he specifies it. He says he'd be very happy running a hotel, or a chain of hotels, because hospitality is something that comes quite naturally to Hank. Taking care of people, taking care of customers and making sure that they're all squared away is something that Hank could do quite readily.

Do you think there's any hope for him for changing his life?

I think that there's a certain amount of hope for all of the characters in terms of changing. If there wasn't, then we wouldn't have a compelling story. But as to whether or not they're going to succeed in changing, that's a totally different question, and we'll have to watch it to see.