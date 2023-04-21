Fanfic Writer Suing Amazon And The Tolkien Estate For The Rings Of Power Copyright Infringement

The recent drama surrounding the off-season of "The Rings of Power" continues to build. At the end of March, a horse died while rehearsing for a scene. A week later, a fire broke out on set. Now, the latest news surrounding the show is about as strange as it gets. According to PC Gamer, a writer named Demetrious Polychron has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Jeff Bezos and company over copyright infringement regarding its "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series.

Fansite Fellowship of Fans shared further information shortly after the shocking announcement, confirming that the lawsuit is, in fact, real. The source also clarified that the lengthy list of defendants includes not just Bezos and the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, but also the series showrunners, Tolkien's grandson, and the entire Tolkien Estate itself.

The obvious question here is why someone as seemingly innocuous as Demetrious Polychron is going up against so many gargantuan corporations and individuals. The answer lies in a little piece of fan fiction called "The Fellowship of the King."