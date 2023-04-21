Every Star Wars Show Has The Exact Same Problem

A wound at the center of the "Star Wars" universe won't heal, and it doesn't matter how many forgotten Jedi or cute alien babies are thrown into it.

It wasn't always this way. When Din Djarin of "The Mandalorian" first strolled onto our screens with Grogu at his side, it felt like the perfect new coat of paint — a fresh, yet familiar take on the galaxy far, far away. The Skywalker saga links were minor and not essential to the ongoing adventures of this brand-new bounty hunter. And oh boy, did we fall in love with this guy, and fast.

That was then. Now, with Season 3 at an end, shark-jumping accusations at the ready, and all the attention turned to Bo-Katan, it begs the question of which Mandalorian we are supposed to be focusing on. No disrespect to Katee Sackhoff's returned savior of Mandalore, but Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has taken a backseat in his own show. In a way, it's a taste of his own medicine, since he did the same thing in "The Book of Boba Fett" — that is, just linking one story to another, yanking attention away from the one viewers signed up for.

Herein lies the issue at the heart of every "Star Wars" show on Disney+ today, which isn't disappearing. Every mystery from the original movies, every question, and every potential subplot is being laid bare, while the series presents story after story that can't be viewed without the context of numerous other movies and shows. In this massive galaxy that's littered with alien species and fascinating societies, all the focus is on assembling puzzle pieces, but we rarely can spend time on any of the great individual pieces.