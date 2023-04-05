The Mandalorian Has Jumped The Shark - But It's Not Too Late For A Last-Minute Rescue

It feels like an eternity since "The Mandalorian" first premiered on Disney+. In reality, it hasn't even been four years. It premiered on the same day that the platform went live, back before Peacock, or HBO Max, or Paramount+ even existed. It wasn't just "Star Wars" that looked different then, but the entire media landscape. And we were all so, so excited for the franchise's first foray into serious live-action television.

Today, "The Mandalorian" is something very different. It's not the centerpiece of original content for a burgeoning streaming platform, but just one of a dozen such "Star Wars" shows — some canceled, some panned, some yet to be released. The sequel trilogy was already divisive back when Season 1 began, but the franchise as a whole still held the allure of potential. We didn't know yet that "The Rise of Skywalker" would throw years of work into the trash, or that a show starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi would be so incredibly, detestably mid.

Halfway through its third season, "The Mandalorian" remains a high point for modern "Star Wars," but it's lost so much of what made it appealing in the first place. Its promise of a gritty, lived-in "Star Wars" story has been completely one-upped by the incomparable "Andor." More importantly, the moves the show has made to try to retain relevance have only pushed it further away from what made it great in the first place. There's no doubt that "The Mandalorian" has jumped the shark, but there is hope that it could still repair itself.