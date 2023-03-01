The Mandalorian S3E1's Takeaways From Grogu Himself

"The Mandalorian" has returned, and while the Earthlings at Looper were pretty excited to pick apart the references, homages, and helmet nods to the far corners of the galaxy far, far away, and to see if our predictions panned out ... well, it turns out we have someone who can do it better than us, and that's Grogu himself.

Yes, that's right. The little green one has joined us, and we're not going to turn down these astute observations from someone with boots on the ground ... well, feet on the ground, anyway (in fact, have we even seen his feet under that potato sack he's been wearing for two seasons? Doesn't matter). The point is, we've intercepted a transmission directly from that danger-magnetizing little dumpling just in time for his first chapter back with the space daddy himself, Dinn Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Please don't ask us how we managed it, though, as it's all very scientific and absolutely legit.

It's been a rollercoaster ride for the little garden pea with pointy ears up to this point, so we're just grateful he's managing to absorb his beskar-plated protector's essential life lessons. After all, he is a young fella, and every episode of "The Mandalorian" will bring new discoveries his way. So, gather around little younglings, and let's see what the wee Force-wielding scamp had to say about "Chapter 17: The Apostate."

Take it away, Grogu.