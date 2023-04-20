Beau Is Afraid's Amy Ryan On Mothering Joaquin Phoenix, Improvising On The Office, And More - Exclusive Interview

What was it like to work with Joaquin Phoenix, and what surprised you the most about working with him?

He's a beautiful, charming, generous man. He's very much deep into his work. He won't do anything if it's not truthful, but he's very approachable. He's not standoffish. It's not that you can't go up and talk to him and ask him about his day and his family or how is his dinner ... His talent, which is inexplicable — he has it ready at the quick for him. I don't know how he does it. I wish I did. He is able to pick it up and drop it on a dime so he can be laughing belly laughs with you one second and then cameras are rolling and then he's in this phenomenal performance. He's not revving up, warming up. He's so dialed in, in Olympic 10th-of-a-second speed. It's staggering to see in person.

Do you find that to be a rarity in actors? Do you need a little bit of that time or a little bit of a buffer between being yourself off to the side of the set and then being on camera?

I'll use myself as an example. It's not so much that I need time to like, "I have to shed Amy before I play Grace." It's more I have to be quiet so I can concentrate so I remember the lines and remember that sound asked me not to stand behind the chair because the boom mic ... All those things. I have to stay quiet before we roll or something to remember my assignments.

Does Ari keep everything pretty tightly on book, or did you and Nathan get a chance to do some improvisation during your scenes?

We're tightly on book, but there were a couple of moments where he said to Nathan, "Don't worry about the lines. Just keep him in the house. If the lines managed to get in there, that's great, but don't worry about it." It's a bit of both, but for the most part... Obviously, Nathan can improvise anything. He's a master at it, but coming from the theater where the play is the thing and the written word is gospel, it's our want first and foremost to try to bring truth and life to what Ari wrote. If he took the time to write it, there's a reason. If we can't figure it out, something's wrong. It's our fault. It's not Ari's, first and foremost.