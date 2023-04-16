Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid Tops 2023 Indie Box Office

Whenever Ari Aster makes a movie, fans of disconcerting indie scares perk up their ears. Though the filmmaker only has a couple of full-length movies in his CV, the fact that said movies are groundbreaking horror works "Hereditary" and "Midsommar" has been more than enough to earn his new projects plenty of attention. It doesn't exactly hurt that his new movie, "Beau is Afraid," is an unnerving, comedic horror drama that stars Joaquin Phoenix — an actor who's long established himself as a force of nature in roles that depict anxiety.

In other words, "Beau Is Afraid" has a lot going for it in independent movie circles, and as it turns out, it's performing rather well for such a curious movie. Per Variety, in fact, Aster's new movie just brought in $320,396 across four theaters, which means "Beau Is Afraid" can now boast the biggest independent box office weekend of 2023.