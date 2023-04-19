Pump Rules: Katie Says Schwartz Dropped A Big Hint About Scandoval At 2022's BravoCon

As the "Vanderpump Rules" scandal dubbed "Scandoval" continues to relentlessly unfold, new information comes out every single day, thanks to the fact that the messy idiots who populate this show never, ever stop talking. According to current cast member Katie Maloney — formerly Katie Maloney-Schwartz — some of that information came out long before Scandoval came to light, and naturally, it involves her ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

On an episode that aired in early April off Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast "Off the Vine," Maloney revealed yet another thing that probably should have tipped her off about Scandoval a long time ago. As she recalled, she called Schwartz out over Rachel "Raquel" Leviss — the woman at the center of Scandoval alongside her secret paramour Tom Sandoval — "following [him] around like a puppy dog" while the cast was attending BravoCon in October 2022.

"She [Leviss] wore this TomTom hoodie and everyone was commenting how bizarre it was," Maloney told Bristowe and her co-host Lo VonRumpf. "She went to the Tom and Tom panel and sat in the front row," Maloney continued. "I thought it was about him because I thought she was after him." Schwartz, according to Maloney, said otherwise, telling his ex, "She wasn't there for me. Trust me." Maloney went on to say that the comment "kind of stuck" and she "started putting things together," but in the moment, she recalls saying, "Say less. I get it."