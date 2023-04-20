The Captain America Endgame Death That Didn't Happen - Exclusive Giveaway

In 2019, the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase was shaken to its core with the tragic death of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in "Avengers: Endgame" to conclude the superhero team's climactic battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin). Given the deep emotional impact felt by fans with the loss of Iron Man, it's hard to imagine the Avengers saga ending any differently. However, a new revelation by Anthony Francisco, a former senior artist in Marvel's Visual Development department, suggests that Marvel Studios may have been considering Captain America (Chris Evans) instead of Iron Man to make the ultimate sacrifice in "Endgame."

In a new original Looper video, Francisco, the creator of the new multimedia project "Creature Chronicles," and Ryan Potter — who stars as Gar Logan-Beast Boy in the HBO Max streaming series "Titans" and voiced Hiro in the best animated feature Oscar winning film "Big Hero 6" — discussed in depth their work in the film and TV industry. Among the topics was Francisco's expansive work on concept art for the MCU, which includes key scenes in the "Avengers" saga.

In his conversation with Potter, Francisco said while he was with Marvel Visual Development, it was customary to get the entire script for any given MCU movie, but that all changed with "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame." The portion of the screenplay Francisco said he did receive, however, included a bombshell scene. As such, Francisco drew a sketch of the crucial moment, plus rendered some fully-fledged artwork for the scene.

"I had a scene that I was doing [with] Thanos in 'Endgame,' [where] his young self comes into the present," Francisco explained to Potter. "When I was painting it ... the skull of Captain America was in his hand. [So, I thought], 'Is Captain America going to die? No! Is he going to die?' And when I saw the film [I thought], 'Oh, they tricked me. It's Iron Man [who] is going to die.'"