Ryan Potter Hypes The Future Of Titans Season 4 - Exclusive Interview

I love all of the Superman elements that are being brought in this season. Are there any storylines on that for any heroes or villains that you'd like to see on the show from the Superman spectrum?

Great question. Honestly, that's a question definitely meant for Josh [Orpin]. That storyline's a lot closer to his wheelhouse than mine, but we have the introduction of Lex Luthor this season. In my opinion, [that's] one of the most accurate Lex Luthors we've had in the DC canon up until this point. I love the animated version of him, and I feel like this version is very much reminiscent of that. In terms of Superman villains, if you were to introduce any, maybe Brainiac, but I feel like that's so much better for a film reveal [as] opposed to a series reveal.

If the series decides to cast Superman, is there anyone you can think of that would be cool to take on that role?

It's hard to top [Henry] Cavill. He's such a perfect Superman and — spoiler alert for the DC Universe fans — he's back. I don't think there's a better candidate than Cavill.

What have been some of your favorite moments working with actors like Alan Ritchson, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, and do you have any fun stories from set with them?

Alan is a machine of a human, his work output. He's a father to three. He's able to get up and crush two workouts, or, I don't know, [maybe] it's ten workouts. I don't know how many he actually does in a day. But his commitment to the craft ... Project by project, he's been so professional and definitely a role model in terms of how I like to carry myself on set.

Anna is an icon. Clearly, social media absolutely loves her, and for good reason. There's a level of strength, and there's a vulnerability that she brings to this character that is kind of difficult when you're asking for this warrior princess that exudes joy but also will resort to violence, usually as her first line of defense.

And Teagan's wonderful. I've watched her grow on this project, year after year, and what she brings to this character is so reminiscent of the "Teen Titans" animated show that I tend to forget that she's in character when she's in her deadpan brooding process. They've all been incredibly wonderful to work with, and I think our show has been very blessed with [an] abundant amount of good human beings that are also talented performers.