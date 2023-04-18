Adrien Brody Details His Villain Character In Ghosted And Working With Chris Evans And Ana De Armas - Exclusive Interview

Since his best actor Oscar-winning role in the 2002 Holocaust drama "The Pianist," Adrien Brody has been working nonstop in film, navigating roles in a variety of genres including mystery, sci-fi, and adventure-fantasy with "The Village," "The Jacket," and "King Kong," and horror, comedy, and fiction-laced biopics in "Predators," "Midnight in Paris," and "Blonde," respectively.

Additionally, Brody has been a go-to actor for filmmaker Wes Anderson — whose offbeat indie comedies are a genre unto their own — with such films as "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "The French Dispatch," and the upcoming "Asteroid City." Basically, Brody's career knows no limits, as he's also even dipped into true life-inspired sports drama as legendary Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley in the series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

Yet for all Brody has accomplished in his career, he hasn't been called upon to play a Bondian-like villain — that is, until the new action-adventure comedy "Ghosted." Debuting on AppleTV+ on Friday, April 21, Chris Evans stars as Cole, a farmer and botany expert who by mere happenstance meets and falls in love with Sadie (Ana de Armas) in the brief time after they met. After Sadie won't return his texts, the lovelorn Cole throws caution to the wind and travels to London to surprise his new love after learning of her location, only to find out she's a veteran CIA agent in the middle of a major operation. Suddenly, Cole is pulled into Sadie's dangerous world as she tries to keep the Aztec — a frightening weapon of mass destruction — out of the hands of Leveque (Brody), a wicked black market arms dealer.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Brody discussed the process of becoming a world-threatening villain, his work with de Armas and Evans, and his special tie to former James Bond star Daniel Craig.