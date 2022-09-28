Ana De Armas' Rigorous Preparation To Play Marilyn Monroe In Blonde Explained

The newest film peeking into iconic film star Marilyn Monroe's life is "Blonde," which was written and directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the fictionalized interpretation of the star's life depicted in the 2000 Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name. The film follows Marilyn, whose real name was Norma Jeane, from her difficult childhood through various moments of her career and personal life. At the center of the film is Ana de Armas, who plays the leading role of Marilyn.

"Blonde," which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in early September 2022 before being released to Netflix in late September, has received mixed reviews — it currently holds a 50% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Amongst concerns over the graphic nature (it even received an NC-17 rating, a first for Netflix), the film has received the bulk of its criticism for the way that the actress' life is depicted — NPR, for one, declared, "'Blonde' the new Marilyn Monroe biopic, is an exercise in exploitation, not empathy."

However, most of the praise the film has received has been for de Armas' performance as Marilyn. Jason Guerrasio from Insider wrote, "While the movie is often agonizing to watch, Ana de Armas is its saving grace ... de Armas gives one of the best performances I've seen this year."

With her performance in the divisive film now firmly in the spotlight, you may be wondering what de Armas did to prepare for the role. Well, it was no small amount of preparation — here's the actor's rigorous process explained.