Looper Asks: Which Upcoming Max Project Are You Most Excited For? - Exclusive Survey

We're fast approaching the much-hyped rebranding of HBO Max to simply Max. That rebrand comes as part of the massive Warner Bros and Discovery merge, that will dramatically reshape the scope of content available on the streaming platform. And with restructuring on the way, some longtime HBO devotees are worried that the quality of offerings will take a hit when Max becomes Max. However, the Warner Bros. Discovery bosses were wise enough to get ahead of the conversation during their announcement event, by coupling the news with a tease of what's ahead on the original programming front. That tease touted development on sequels, prequels, reboots, or spin-offs for a handful of legit blockbuster properties.

In trying to decipher which of those Max projects folks are most excited to see, Looper took the democratic route, putting it to a vote on our YouTube Channel. A whopping 13 thousand fans cast a vote in the poll. And 37% of them crowned DC's Gotham-set spin-off "The Penguin" as the unanimous winner.

"The Penguin" is, of course, a sequel series to Warner Bros. hit 2022 superhero flick, "The Batman," and is set to follow the rise of Colin Farrell's titular villain as he becomes the baddest of the city's many big bads. And it looks every bit as gritty as its predecessor. However, while "The Penguin" was the clear victor of Looper's poll, a few other projects earned a hefty amount of votes, as well.