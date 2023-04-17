Evil Dead Rise Executive Producer Bruce Campbell On The Latest Gory Chapter In The Evil Dead Saga - Exclusive Interview

I think a big part of the reason the "Evil Dead" franchise has been successful over all these years is the fact that you, Sam, and Rob have remained grounded. You've always been accessible over the last 20 to 25 years, and Sam is the same way. Is there something that's tucked in the corner of your mind, your past filming that first "Evil Dead" movie when you guys were knee-deep in the muck filming in Tennessee, that lives in the corner of your mind to remind you where you all started?

We're from the Detroit area. That's a working stiff town. [In] Detroit, you didn't have to like your job; you just had to have one. My parents were the first investors. My dad was a frustrated thespian, so he got into advertising. He became a Detroit madman for about 35 years. But he and my mother wanted to support the arts, which is critical. They didn't have the money to put in at that time. They had to cobble it together.

Early support is really important. The first "Evil Dead" was a very handmade movie. It's analog, hand edited, hand shot, [and the camera is] sometimes taped to Sam's hands. It's that handmade. That sticks with you — having to run around in a snowstorm, trying to find a pay phone to call the equipment rental house and plead with them to rent to you again because we wrecked so much equipment during the first "Evil Dead." It was a bumpy ride. It took almost four years to make the movie. It wasn't like we were handed a box office smash right off the bat. It's hard to get spoiled when you have to work for it and keep working for it.

We did our second movie, [and] we thought, "Let's do a movie that [has] no blood." It was called "Crimewave," and it died on the vine. Sam's like, "Maybe Ash didn't die at the end of the first 'Evil Dead.'" Part of it was career resurrection. We can credit all these movies in many ways [for] getting us into the business and then also sustaining us in the business. There's always going to be a lot of gratitude. I have no need or desire to distance myself from that at all — [if] you want to say I'm best known for Ash, knock yourself out.