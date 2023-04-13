Mary Elizabeth Winstead Wants You To Prioritize The Bad Batch Before You See Ahsoka

Disney is finally ready to deliver a long-promised series to "Star Wars" fans, revealing a new teaser trailer for "Ahsoka" at the 2023 Star Wars Celebration. The upcoming live-action Disney+ series, which debuts in August 2023, follows Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi Knight. Dawson first portrayed Ahsoka in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian," but her solo series promises to delve into plenty of fan-favorite "Star Wars" lore, including other characters from various animated series. Lars Mikkelsen will play the dreaded Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will portray the Rebel pilot Hera Syndulla.

Syndulla is best known from the "Star Wars Rebels" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" series, where she was voiced by Vanessa Marshall. But the live-action version of the character played by Winstead is very much the same person, and the "Birds of Prey" actor hopes fans who want to understand Hera will watch "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" before tuning in for "Ahsoka."

Speaking to Collider at the annual Star Wars Celebration held this year in London, Winstead was asked what material fans should watch in preparation for seeing Hera in "Ahsoka." According to Winstead, studying Hera's character arc in "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" helped her better understand the role. "I would say going back to, not even on 'Rebels' but 'The Bad Batch.' Kind of starting with that," Winstead said. "I mean, that, for me, was so great to get to see her as a child because anytime, as an actor, if you could figure out what your character went through as a child, it's so instrumental in figuring out kind of who they are as a person."