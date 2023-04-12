Pearl Star Mia Goth Joins The Cast Of Marvel's Blade

After slashing her way into the hearts of horror fans everywhere in 2022's "X" and "Pearl", Mia Goth has joined the cast of "Blade", according to a report from Deadline that was later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Unfortunately, no other details, including those regarding Goth's character, were revealed at the time.

Written and directed by horror vet Ti West, "X" hit theaters in March 2022 to rave reviews and a hefty worldwide box office return of $15 million against its paltry budget of $1 million. Breaking through even further was Goth, who played the dual roles of Maxine Minx and an elderly woman named Pearl. Just a few months later, in September 2022, a prequel film entitled "Pearl" hit theaters, with Goth returning to the titular role and this time, as co-writer alongside West. Goth's turn as the younger version of Pearl earned plenty of critical acclaim and several award nominations and wins.

And it seems that "Blade" might be the perfect project for the new horror sweetheart giving her the opportunity to continue to become a force in the horror genre and crossing over to a mainstream comic book film.