Marvel's Blade Resurrects With Director Yann Demange And Writer Michael Starrbury

Marvel Studios' upcoming "Blade" film, which has been in limbo since the exit of its previous director, has found new leadership with filmmaker Yann Demange and writer Michael Starrbury, Deadline reports. The film, which brings the vampire hunter Blade, played by Mahershala Ali, into the MCU and is the first film to feature the character since Wesley Snipes retired from the role following "Blade: Trinity" in 2004, is now scheduled to resume production.

Demange notably directed the pilot of HBO's "Lovecraft Country" in 2019 (which coincidentally starred MCU actor Jonathan Majors) and previously helmed the 2018 film "White Boy Rick." He is also set to direct an HBO series remake of the 1980s Cronenberg picture "Scanners." Starrbury, meanwhile, won an Emmy for his writing on the Ava DuVernay-directed series "When They See Us."

The delay in finding a new director may have signaled chaos to some onlookers, but it may also have signaled a new willingness on the part of Marvel Studios to be deliberative in its filmmaking process as the MCU franchise navigates its second decade of industry dominance.