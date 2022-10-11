As New Director Search Continues, Marvel's Blade Will Pause Its Vampire Hunt

The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Marvel's "Blade" has been indefinitely delayed while Marvel Studios searches for a new director. As the article points out, many assumed that following Bassam Tariq's exit from the project, a quick replacement would be found to keep the movie's production running on schedule. But according to a source close to the situation, it was decided that it would be better in the long term for a more thorough, in-depth search to find just the right director for "Blade," even if it means suspending production (which it now has). Says the source: "They want to really get it right."

While many will be disappointed to see the new "Blade" movie delayed, it's probably a good sign that the Marvel bosses are instead opting for a patient response to a less-than-ideal situation. As one of the most anticipated projects in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it makes sense that they'd want to take their time making sure the stars are all properly aligned for "Blade."

Marvel Studios is reportedly hoping to resume production on "Blade" sometime early next year.