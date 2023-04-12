HBO Is Becoming Max: Here's When It Launches And What It Will Cost

After more than 20 years of high-quality prestige television – and a messy two years of rebranding, ditching high-profile projects, and losing astonishing amounts of money after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger — HBO is undergoing a big change of its own. If you're used to streaming HBO Max on your television, get ready for a switch.

In their latest bid to compete with the juggernaut that is Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery announced at their April 12 press event that its streaming channel HBO Max will be rebranded. As of May 23, 2023, the service will be called Max — just "Max" — dropping the HBO moniker. Their campaign for promoting this change in service kicks off on April 13.

"Max will stand out amongst streamers by uniquely combining unrivaled breadth and superior quality with iconic franchises and strong product experience, all for great value," the official press release said. Whether your version of "superior quality" is "Game of Thrones" or "Dr. Pimple Popper," you'll find them both on the new streamer, which collects fan-favorite offerings from HBO, Warner Bros., and Discovery (one of these things is not like the others) all in one place.

Catch old and new content from properties and franchises like DC, "Harry Potter," "The Big Bang Theory," and "Euphoria," along with "Deadliest Catch," HGTV, and "90-Day Fiance." If you already have HBO Max, it will be switched over to the new Max automatically. And if you don't have it, there are lots of options and pay scales available for the experience.