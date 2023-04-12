Morena Baccarin's Vanessa And Stefan Kapicic's Colossus Are Back On Board For Deadpool 3
Weapon X is gon' keep givin' it to ya with the release of "Deadpool 3," coming to theaters on November 8, 2024. Filming is set to be underway in May of this year and the threequel's family is continuing to expand with the announcement of two returning cast members.
Deadline is reporting that Morena Baccarin will return to play Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds, who also returns as the Merc with a Mouth) love interest Vanessa. In addition, Stefan Kapicic will return to play fan-favorite X-Men character Colossus. Those two returning actors previously appeared in both of the other "Deadpool" films.
Also returning from the prior two movies will be Karan Soni as Wade's friend and confidant Dopinder, as well as Leslie Uggams as the sassy, sometimes voice of reason Blind Al. Negasonic Teenage Warhead actor Brianna Hildebrand was originally said to be returning to the role she originated as the coolest named X-Man of all time, but it is unclear at this time if that is still the case. Also signing on are "The Crown" standout Emma Corrin and "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen, who will be playing undisclosed roles.
Hugh Jackman will make his highly anticipated return as Wolverine
The new and returning "Deadpool 3" cast will be joined by Hugh Jackman, playing Wolverine one more time after his sentimental swan-song to the character in 2017's "Logan." A teaser announcement for the film featuring Ryan Reynolds and Jackman nearly broke the internet when it dropped. "Deadpool 3" is said to take place before "Logan" is set, so it won't undo anything that happened in that timeline.
Comic book writer Zeb Wells will be writing the script along with film series creators Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. "Free Guy" director Shawn Levy will reunite with Reynolds to direct this second sequel.
"Deadpool 3" will be the first Deadpool movie to be made for the MCU, as a part of Phase Six, after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its Marvel assets. The previous two movies were still made under the old guard. Fans need not worry as they have been promised that the film will still retain the R-rating that the previous films had.