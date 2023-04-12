Morena Baccarin's Vanessa And Stefan Kapicic's Colossus Are Back On Board For Deadpool 3

Weapon X is gon' keep givin' it to ya with the release of "Deadpool 3," coming to theaters on November 8, 2024. Filming is set to be underway in May of this year and the threequel's family is continuing to expand with the announcement of two returning cast members.

Deadline is reporting that Morena Baccarin will return to play Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds, who also returns as the Merc with a Mouth) love interest Vanessa. In addition, Stefan Kapicic will return to play fan-favorite X-Men character Colossus. Those two returning actors previously appeared in both of the other "Deadpool" films.

Also returning from the prior two movies will be Karan Soni as Wade's friend and confidant Dopinder, as well as Leslie Uggams as the sassy, sometimes voice of reason Blind Al. Negasonic Teenage Warhead actor Brianna Hildebrand was originally said to be returning to the role she originated as the coolest named X-Man of all time, but it is unclear at this time if that is still the case. Also signing on are "The Crown" standout Emma Corrin and "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen, who will be playing undisclosed roles.