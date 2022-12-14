Deadpool 3 To Start Filming In May 2023

"Deadpool 3" is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated superhero movies of all time — with legendary "X-Men" and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman set to return to the genre and long-awaited debut in the MCU.

"It's been brewing for a long time," Jackman told Variety back in October, noting how the rumors of him wanting to team up with Ryan Reynolds for years were true. "It just took me longer to get here," Jackman said. According to Jackman, it was his idea to come back as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3."

Reynolds has called working with Jackman again — following 2009's disastrous "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" — a "dream come true," since he can now show off his updated version of Wade Wilson alongside Jackman's iconic Logan. "Working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have," Reynolds told Collider in early November.

Like most superhero flicks these days, Jackman and Reynolds have had to keep things tightly under wraps when it comes to "Deadpool 3" and all the details surrounding it. Until now, fans didn't even know when the movie would start filming, with no hints of a production plan or schedule other than its November 8, 2024, release date. But viewers need not stress over the little details, as Director Shawn Levy has decided to throw fans a bone and offer some "Deadpool 3" tidbits in an interview.