Small Details You Missed In The Penguin Teaser

While there have been many shake-ups as far as DC movies are concerned, comic book fans can at least take solace in the fact that "The Batman" will continue as an Elseworlds project. As a result, that particular Batman installment, as well as any sequels and spin-offs, are not going to relate directly to other films that come out of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe.

There are numerous storylines "The Batman — Part II" could take, but before that happens, fans will be treated to a spin-off series centered on Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), introduced in "The Batman." Max, the new moniker for HBO Max, released an in-production teaser for the forthcoming series. That means in addition to getting a glimpse of some already shot footage from the show, there are also behind-the-scenes shots of the crew capturing the noir story. While Penguin was a lower-tier antagonist in "The Batman," who played second fiddle to the likes of the Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), here he will take center stage in his own story, that promises to be just as dark and violent as the film it spawned from.

Already, there's quite a bit for fans to chew on, and many small details pointing to the future of the Dark Knight's darkest on-screen saga to date.