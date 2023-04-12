The Conners' Lecy Goranson Teases An Upcoming Love Story For Becky - Exclusive

Lecy Goranson has appreciated her role in "The Conners" from the start. "I love my job," she says. "I love the people I work with. I love, [as] an actor, getting a new script every week to do ... I love working."

She genuinely enjoys playing Becky in "The Conners," and trying new things as her character, like having a child and going to college, is a big bonus. These are things that she wasn't able to do in "Roseanne," and she seems grateful for the opportunity.

Now, she gets to play with something more familiar: a potential new love interest for her character, and apparently he "comes out of nowhere." Goranson teases, "I'm not going to tell you who it is, but it's someone very special who has also been around the entertainment world for a long time." With only a few episodes left this season, though, he better hurry up!

New episodes of "The Conners" air Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.