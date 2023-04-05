The Conners' Lecy Goranson On The Show's Success And Her Character's Ups And Downs - Exclusive Interview

Becky is also going to college for psychology. What does that mean to you?

It's great. It really is. When I initially left the show, I was convinced Becky was going to go to college. I thought that would be an automatic thing because she was an academic, she got good grades — and for some reason, Roseanne wanted her to get married and live in a trailer park and with Mark and whatever.

I always felt — and Becky always felt, I think — why did that happen? That's a plot in the show. Why did she get segued? Why did that path go a different way? She's so excited to be studying. It's hard for her, but she's so into it, and in a funny way, in a way that she wants to talk about it. She wants to tell everybody about it.

She over-identifies with being a student now. She feels like she's where she's always wanted to be, and God knows that there's enough with the Connors for someone who's interested in psychology.

At the same time, she's working at the Lunch Box, her aunt's restaurant. How is she dealing with being spread so thin between school, her young daughter, and her job?

That's the meat of what's been going on this season — how does she do this? Then there's this pressure with her relationship with Darlene, which has always been competitive. They're always butting heads, but now she's indebted to Darlene because she's living with her, so that's even worse. She's dependent on her because she needs the rent that she can have, so she's just living in it.

One thing that I like about the show is that some things are uncomfortable, and it's like in real life, there's no real solution. But as we've seen a couple episodes ago when Darlene and Ben are fighting and she's in between, she says, "Okay, everybody, I have boundaries. Stay in your lane. I don't have time for this." That's something that she has done consistently throughout this season.

That's powerful, too, because she needs to do it.

Yeah. Also ... when this season began, in terms of Beverly Rose's teacher, [Becky] was grappling [with], "Is this good teaching? Should Beverly Rose be quiet, or is she too aggressive?" and then saying to the teacher, "This is a boundary. This is what's acceptable for you and my daughter, and this is what isn't."