Succession Just Scored A Series Record In Viewership (& It's No Surprise With That Big Twist)

The Roy family got delivered a major blow in the third episode of the fourth and final season for HBO's "Succession," but the good news is a record number of people were around to watch it.

The third episode of the final chapter of "Succession," titled "Connor's Wedding," scored a series high 2.5 million viewers for HBO. The 2.5 million viewers represent viewers watching the episode live and others who caught up quickly enough on HBO Max. "Succession" already set a series record when it premiered its 4th season, with the premiere pulling in 2.3 million viewers. The finale marked a seven percent jump from the premiere. It was a much higher jump from Season 4, Episode 2, flying 22% above that episode's still-impressive 2 million viewers haul.

It's fitting "Succession" hit a high for the "Connor's Wedding" episode as it marked a massive shift for the series with (spoiler warning) patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) dying off. His family and media empire are both left more fractured than ever after Logan begins feeling chest compressions in the bathroom of a private jet and dies. It was a shocking death as Cox's fiery performance as Logan has been a staple of the series and the tense relationship between Logan and his children is the center of the show. To be fair, though, Logan Roy also nearly died of a stroke in the series premiere.

According to Cox, Logan Roy dying so early in the final season was actually a shock to him as well.