Damian Lewis Is Back On The Billions Cast For Season 7
Oh boy, are we ready to roll on something truly sweet.
"Billions" just made a huge casting announcement for their upcoming seventh season, one which is sure to have longtime fans rejoicing. One of the flagship dramas of Paramount Media Networks' Showtime, "Billions" follows both sides of the cat-and-mouse game between United States Attorney General Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and the wealthy criminals he attempts to prosecute.
For the first five seasons, Chuck's primary target was Bobby Axelrod (played by "Homeland" star Damian Lewis). Bobby was presented as Chuck's most morally complex foe, at one moment a charming philanthropist and at the next an unrepentant insider trader. He's the ultimate criminal with a heart of gold.
The Season 5 finale saw Bobby's luck finally run out — for the most part. Though he was forced to sell off his business assets — including his crown jewel, Axe Corp — for a meager $2 billion to rival Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), Bobby was ultimately able to flee to Switzerland a free man. For the time being, his troubles were finally over. A recent announcement from Showtime, however, makes it seem as though his story isn't over yet.
Billions has an Axe to grind
As announced by Showtime on Monday, Damian Lewis will return as Robert "Bobby" Axelrod for Season 7 of "Billions." Though speculation had been rampant that Lewis would make a comeback after unauthorized production photos caught the actor on set, this is the first time the network has confirmed his return officially.
In their description for Season 7, Showtime teased that Bobby's return comes as "enemies become wary friends" and "the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world." It seems likely that to take down Mike Prince, Chuck Rhoades may just need to team up with his arch-nemesis. Whatever the case, Lewis is only confirmed to be returning for the second half of Season 7, meaning fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see him back in action. "Billions" is widely expected to return sometime this year, though no official release date has been confirmed as of writing.