Damian Lewis Is Back On The Billions Cast For Season 7

Oh boy, are we ready to roll on something truly sweet.

"Billions" just made a huge casting announcement for their upcoming seventh season, one which is sure to have longtime fans rejoicing. One of the flagship dramas of Paramount Media Networks' Showtime, "Billions" follows both sides of the cat-and-mouse game between United States Attorney General Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and the wealthy criminals he attempts to prosecute.

For the first five seasons, Chuck's primary target was Bobby Axelrod (played by "Homeland" star Damian Lewis). Bobby was presented as Chuck's most morally complex foe, at one moment a charming philanthropist and at the next an unrepentant insider trader. He's the ultimate criminal with a heart of gold.

The Season 5 finale saw Bobby's luck finally run out — for the most part. Though he was forced to sell off his business assets — including his crown jewel, Axe Corp — for a meager $2 billion to rival Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), Bobby was ultimately able to flee to Switzerland a free man. For the time being, his troubles were finally over. A recent announcement from Showtime, however, makes it seem as though his story isn't over yet.